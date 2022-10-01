Skip to main content
Graham Potter Speaks On Ben Chilwell's Return To Full Fitness

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea manager Graham Potter shares his thoughts about English left-back Ben Chilwell playing over Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea managed to get all three points today in the Blue's return to Premier League football, beating fellow London side Crystal Palace 2-1. 

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher were enough to spark a Chelsea comeback after conceding early on to French forward Odsonne Edouard, being Graham Potter's first win as Chelsea manager.

Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James vs Crystal Palace

When it came to today's starting lineup, Potter had no choice but to start Ben Chiwell after new signing Marc Cucurella was ruled out due to illness. 

Chilwell has only started playing again recently after the English left-back ruptured his cruciate ligament back in November last year. 

Since returning in pre-season, the 25-year-old has had limited minutes in the games he has played, mainly coming on as a substitute but today he played his first 90 minutes for the first time in a year.

Ben Chilwell

After the game, Adam Newson revealed Potter's thoughts on Chilwell's return to football after his lengthy injury. 

"It's not an easy place to play because the wingers up against him are hard to control. It's his first 90 in the Premier League and he's come back from a long injury. He's a fantastic guy and I'm enjoying working with him." 

Chilwell is set to start in Chelsea's next match against AC Milan with Cucurella set to miss another game due to the illness Carney Chukwuemeka and himself have picked up.

