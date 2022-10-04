Graham Potter Speaks On Kepa Arrizabalgas Recent Performances

After spending the last couple of seasons on the bench, Kepa Arrizabalaga finally returned to Premier League action with Edouard Mendy still deemed as not match fit.

The Spanish goalkeeper signed for the club back in 2018 where he broke records by becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Chelsea paid £72 million for him.

Arrizabalga would then dip in and out of form for the Blues over the next few seasons which would lead to Mendy signing and taking over as Chelsea's number one keeper.

In a recent interview with Chelsea FC, Graham Potter spoke on Arrizabalga's return to the starting eleven.

“I thought he did really well, He made a couple of big saves but also his distribution, in terms of his decision-making, was really strong.

You need players to step up and perform and Kepa did that. I am really happy for him and he's played a big part in helping us record a strong three points.”

During his time at the club, Arrizabalga has won the Europa League where he played an instrumental role, Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

It has been reported that Mendy, Marc Cucurella and N'Golo Kante have all returned to training with the team ahead of their Champions League clash against AC Milan but Arrizabalga is still expected to start ahead of the Senegalese keeper.

