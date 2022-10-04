Skip to main content
Graham Potter Speaks On Kepa Arrizabalgas Recent Performances

IMAGO / PA Images

Graham Potter Speaks On Kepa Arrizabalgas Recent Performances

Graham Potter spoke with the Chelseas Media team on Kepa Arrizabalga becoming first choice keeper once again

After spending the last couple of seasons on the bench, Kepa Arrizabalaga finally returned to Premier League action with Edouard Mendy still deemed as not match fit. 

The Spanish goalkeeper signed for the club back in 2018 where he broke records by becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Chelsea paid £72 million for him. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arrizabalga would then dip in and out of form for the Blues over the next few seasons which would lead to Mendy signing and taking over as Chelsea's number one keeper. 

In a recent interview with Chelsea FC, Graham Potter spoke on Arrizabalga's return to the starting eleven. 

I thought he did really well, He made a couple of big saves but also his distribution, in terms of his decision-making, was really strong.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You need players to step up and perform and Kepa did that. I am really happy for him and he's played a big part in helping us record a strong three points.”

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

During his time at the club, Arrizabalga has won the Europa League where he played an instrumental role, Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

It has been reported that Mendy, Marc Cucurella and N'Golo Kante have all returned to training with the team ahead of their Champions League clash against AC Milan but Arrizabalga is still expected to start ahead of the Senegalese keeper.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Decided To Pay Christopher Nkunku's Release Clause

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Conor Gallagher Was Never Close To Leaving Chelsea This Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Agreement For Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Media

'He's A Fantastic Kid' - Graham Potter on Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher
Media

'It's Another Step' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Deal 'Close'

By Stephen Smith
Fiyako Tomori
News

Report: Fiyako Tomori Speaks On Chelsea Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett