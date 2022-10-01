Skip to main content
Graham Potter Talks On The Pressure Of Making Chelsea History

IMAGO / PA Images

Graham Potter Talks On The Pressure Of Making Chelsea History

The new head coach has explained the biggest difference between the Blues and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Graham Potter came to Chelsea at the beginning of the month and replaced a manager who had won the biggest trophy in European club football in the UEFA Champions League. 

Thomas Tuchel already knew what it meant to battle for those big titles before he moved to West London, due to his time with both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, but these pressures are entirely foreign to the new man in the dugout.  

"Brighton does have a lovely training ground, and in some ways equal if not better in terms of the facilities. But what we have here is a history, and recognition, photos of people winning major trophies," he began via Mail Sport

Thomas Tuchel Champions League

Tuchel with a kiss for Ol' Big Ears. 

"That's the main thing. That’s where the expectation, or the pressure, the difference is. It’s not about facilities, it’s about people and understanding the difference in the context of this football club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Managers, top players, legends, trophies; that’s the difference. But at the same time I’m intelligent enough to know, I think, and aware enough of my own personality that I’ve got the capability to achieve here.

"And I think if other people have done it then it’s possible for me to do it. And I think that’s quite a good way to think about the challenge." 

Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja

Potter with players post-match against RB Salzburg. 

Potter may not be expected to return the Champions League to Stamford Bridge just yet, but it is definitely a future requirement for any Chelsea manager. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter, Mateo Kovacic and Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Leaked Starting Line-Up

By Dylan McBennett
Koulibaly v Leeds
Transfer News

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Early Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Caglar Soyuncu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Todd Boehly Is Serious About Signing Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Has No Comment On Christopher Nkunku Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek celebrates after scoring v Crystal Palace in the FA Cup
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Chelsea To Edge Past Crystal Palace 1-0

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Graham Potter Has A Free Run In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter, Mateo Kovacic and Aubameyang
News

Graham Potter Is 'Looking Foward' To Working With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Connor Dossi-White