Graham Potter Talks On The Pressure Of Making Chelsea History
Graham Potter came to Chelsea at the beginning of the month and replaced a manager who had won the biggest trophy in European club football in the UEFA Champions League.
Thomas Tuchel already knew what it meant to battle for those big titles before he moved to West London, due to his time with both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, but these pressures are entirely foreign to the new man in the dugout.
"Brighton does have a lovely training ground, and in some ways equal if not better in terms of the facilities. But what we have here is a history, and recognition, photos of people winning major trophies," he began via Mail Sport.
"That's the main thing. That’s where the expectation, or the pressure, the difference is. It’s not about facilities, it’s about people and understanding the difference in the context of this football club.
Read More
"Managers, top players, legends, trophies; that’s the difference. But at the same time I’m intelligent enough to know, I think, and aware enough of my own personality that I’ve got the capability to achieve here.
"And I think if other people have done it then it’s possible for me to do it. And I think that’s quite a good way to think about the challenge."
Potter may not be expected to return the Champions League to Stamford Bridge just yet, but it is definitely a future requirement for any Chelsea manager.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training