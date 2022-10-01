Graham Potter Talks On The Pressure Of Making Chelsea History

Graham Potter came to Chelsea at the beginning of the month and replaced a manager who had won the biggest trophy in European club football in the UEFA Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel already knew what it meant to battle for those big titles before he moved to West London, due to his time with both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, but these pressures are entirely foreign to the new man in the dugout.

"Brighton does have a lovely training ground, and in some ways equal if not better in terms of the facilities. But what we have here is a history, and recognition, photos of people winning major trophies," he began via Mail Sport.

Tuchel with a kiss for Ol' Big Ears. IMAGO / PA Images

"That's the main thing. That’s where the expectation, or the pressure, the difference is. It’s not about facilities, it’s about people and understanding the difference in the context of this football club.

"Managers, top players, legends, trophies; that’s the difference. But at the same time I’m intelligent enough to know, I think, and aware enough of my own personality that I’ve got the capability to achieve here.

"And I think if other people have done it then it’s possible for me to do it. And I think that’s quite a good way to think about the challenge."



Potter with players post-match against RB Salzburg. IMAGO / PA Images

Potter may not be expected to return the Champions League to Stamford Bridge just yet, but it is definitely a future requirement for any Chelsea manager.

Read More Chelsea Stories