Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager

It's been around 30 hours since Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel, fortunately, the Blues have already found his replacement.

This afternoon, Graham Potter was announced by Chelsea, confirming his exit from highflying Brighton and Hove Albion.

From the start, Potter was the number one choice, despite there reportedly being talks with other managers last night.

The 47-year-old will sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and he will bring over his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay from Brighton.

After the announcement, Potter spoke about how he is excited about working with the current group of players.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," Potter told Chelseafc.com.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

He also thanked his former team Brighton and Hove Albion for giving him the opportunity to manage them in the Premier League.

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club."

