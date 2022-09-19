Skip to main content
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution

Graham Potter's Move To Chelsea Set To Block Any Potential England Spell In The Near Future

Graham Potter's move from Brighton to Chelsea appears to now complicate any opportunity for him to one day become manager of the England international team.

Graham Potter is far less likely to move from Chelsea to England due to a massive £20 million release clause in his contract that the FA would have to pay to lure him away from the west London club.

It looks unlikely that Gareth Southgate will continue with the Three Lions past 2024, and the former Swansea City head coach has recently been tipped to be the man to replace the 52-year-old.

There is even a chance that if England do not perform to expectations at the World Cup this November that he could be out of the job. He has managed the team in 74 matches and has a 62.2 win percentage.

Mason Mount and Gareth Southgate
Admittedly, Potter's quick departure from Brighton was unexpected and might not have affected the southern Premier League team's plan but also the country's national team.

Southgate has only managed Middlesbrough away from the England setup, whereas Potter, who is five years younger, is managing a Champions League team after already doing wonders over the past few season.

The former Crystal Palace defender has, however, helped his side get to a World Cup semi-final and more recently a Euro final. Could the Blues boss help turn those nearly moments into triumphs in the upcoming tournaments?

Potter started his managerial career in 2008 at Leeds Carnegie. He spent a season at Swansea City before moving down to the Seagulls in 2019.

