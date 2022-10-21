Graham Potter's Words On Manchester United

The boss started with praise for Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag and admitted that tomorrow won't be a walk in the park for his side.

"I have huge respect for Erik Ten Hag. They've done well, didn't have a great start, but they've battled back and played well. It's going to be a tough game."

Chelsea's winless run against United in the league was extended to nine games after their 1-1 draw back in April, a game that saw Marcos Alonso give the Blues the lead on 60 minutes, before Cristiano Ronaldo, who will not feature for his side this weekend, equalised two minutes later.

Alonso scored Chelsea's opener vs this weekend's opponents back in April IMAGO / PA Images

Potter said that United have big threats in their team, but he is excited for the challenge.

"It's a game of football. You have to analyse the opponent, think of ways you can play. They have some top players and they have turned into an impressive team. We are looking forward to it."

When asked about Ronaldo, Potter admitted he doesn't know the full story behind the Portuguese's admission but thinks Ten Hag was brave to make the call.

Ronaldo is said to have refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham on Wednesday IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I can't really comment, Ten Hag has taken his stance. Then you need the club to support his decision. It's difficult for me to comment because I don't really know what's happened and I don't want to go off headlines."

Tomorrow's clash at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 BST on Sky Sports Premier League.

