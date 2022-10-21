Graham Potter's Words On Manchester United
The boss started with praise for Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag and admitted that tomorrow won't be a walk in the park for his side.
"I have huge respect for Erik Ten Hag. They've done well, didn't have a great start, but they've battled back and played well. It's going to be a tough game."
Chelsea's winless run against United in the league was extended to nine games after their 1-1 draw back in April, a game that saw Marcos Alonso give the Blues the lead on 60 minutes, before Cristiano Ronaldo, who will not feature for his side this weekend, equalised two minutes later.
Potter said that United have big threats in their team, but he is excited for the challenge.
Read More
"It's a game of football. You have to analyse the opponent, think of ways you can play. They have some top players and they have turned into an impressive team. We are looking forward to it."
When asked about Ronaldo, Potter admitted he doesn't know the full story behind the Portuguese's admission but thinks Ten Hag was brave to make the call.
"I can't really comment, Ten Hag has taken his stance. Then you need the club to support his decision. It's difficult for me to comment because I don't really know what's happened and I don't want to go off headlines."
Tomorrow's clash at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 BST on Sky Sports Premier League.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
- Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost
- Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
- Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January
- Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer
- Report: Premier League Set To Stage A Pre-Season Tournament In The USA
- Report: Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Plans To Stay At Chelsea
- Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Return To Chelsea In January