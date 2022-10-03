Graham Potter's Words On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Conor Gallagher

Graham Potter spoke about two of his players yesterday after he gained his first Premier League win as Chelsea boss.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher scored Chelsea's goals on Saturday as the Blues snatched a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, with Potter full of praise for Aubameyang who is off the mark as a Chelsea player after scoring his side's equaliser.

"A finish of that stature is a sign of a top striker and it’s certainly handy to have! Goals can help you at any time of the game and being 1-0 down, we needed something.

"It was an equalising goal at an important time and it helped us to a good three points."

The Chelsea boss expressed his happiness for his striker, saying he has been very pleased with how the Gabonese international has handled himself since arriving at Chelsea.

"Auba has been working hard. He’s had a difficult summer for different reasons, and had quite a traumatic experience I think. I’ve said previously, the way he’s applied himself during my time here has been excellent, I’m really happy that he’s got a goal."

Auabmeyang celebrates his first Chelsea goal at the weekend IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea huffed and puffed for the game's winning goal and eventually they found it through Gallagher, who managed to get the ball into space just outside of the penalty area, before curling an effort into the top right corner as the clock hit 90 minutes to break Palace hearts as his former side's resolve was finally broken.

Potter spoke glowingly on Gallagher, highlighting his attitude and desire to be a household name at SW6.

"I really like Conor. He’s a fantastic kid who trains well every day, he’s desperate to do well and play for Chelsea and he really wants to be successful here, so that’s a great starting point.

"I hope it’s the start of a very successful Chelsea career for Conor. He’s a young player who did very well at Crystal Palace last season and now it’s another step for him."

Potter ended by admitting that with his first win as Chelsea manager under his belt, now is the time for the midfielder to find consistent minutes on the pitch while the other players keep up this level of performance.

"Now it’s about finding the right balance for him to be in the team and for the players on the pitch to play to their optimal level on a regular basis. Regarding Conor as a person though, he’s absolutely top."

Gallagher beats Michael Olise during Chelsea's victory over Crystal Palace IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

It's a quick turnaround for Chelsea, who now look towards their crunch Champions League game on Wednesday, as they host AC Milan on Matchday 3 of the competition.

