November 23, 2021
'Great Sharing the Pitch With Him' - Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah Hails 'Idol' Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has heaped praise upon his teammate and 'idol' Thiago Silva.

The pair have played together on several occasions this season at the heart of Thomas Tuchel's defence.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's crucial Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday night, Chalobah has hailed the Brazilian legend.

He revealed: “Thiago Silva was one of my idols growing up as a kid, how successful he’s been. 

"It’s great sharing the pitch and being in training sessions with him. As a young player he’s somebody I need to look at for where I want to be and where I want to go to.”

This comes after Chalobah also praised fellow defender Antonio Rudiger for his leadership.

The youngster is clearly learning a lot from the experienced heads around him.

However, both Silva and Rudiger are out of contract at the end of the season and could leave the club, with Chalobah one of the only defenders in contract past the summer following signing an extension.

On signing the contract extension, he said: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues."

He will be hoping to live up to his potential and perhaps achieve what Silva and Rudiger have in football and with Chelsea.

