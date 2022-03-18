Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Group of Chelsea Fans Submit Offer for Club Amid Deadline for Bids

A group of Chelsea fans are believed to have submitted an offer for the club amid the upcoming deadline for bids. 

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a number of parties believed to be interested in purchasing the World and European Champions. 

Chelsea set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club. 

imago1010482573h (1)

According to Jacob Steinberg, a group of Blues fans have come together to make a bid for the club.

The group is believed to be called ChelseaDAO, and they could hope to buy a 10% stake in the club.

Around 20 'credible parties' have shown interest in buying the west London side, and up to 12 bidders are yet to have made their intentions known to the public.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raine Group are overseeing the sale of Chelsea and they have warned bidders that their first bids could be their last as the club are keen to progress with a quick sale.

imago1010479509h

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference for their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, via football.london, that he has not been paying any attention to rumours surrounding the takeover of the club.

"I am not involved, zero. I am informed from time to time, but as you know we have a tight schedule so I'm happy not to be informed of every step and change in the process. 

"That gives me the advantage to focus on the football and things I can influence."

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479562h
News

Clearlake Capital Join Todd Boehly Consortium in Bid to Purchase Chelsea Ahead of Raine Group Deadline

By Nick Emms10 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Newcastle United Owners PIF 'Dubious' Over Potential Saudi Takeover at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Three 'Big Bidders' for Chelsea Have Not Yet Submitted Offers

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479509h
News

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group Preparing Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479509h
News

'Have to Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Chelsea Fans Being Unable to Attend Upcoming Games

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1008532714h
News

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Remains Coy on Potential Premier League Manager of the Month Award for March

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008549635h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter Final vs Real Madrid Amid Atletico Madrid Fixture Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010580450h
News

'Pros and Cons' - Thomas Tuchel Shares Thoughts on Fan Representation on Board Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago