A group of Chelsea fans are believed to have submitted an offer for the club amid the upcoming deadline for bids.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a number of parties believed to be interested in purchasing the World and European Champions.

Chelsea set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all interested parties to submit their official bids for the club.

According to Jacob Steinberg, a group of Blues fans have come together to make a bid for the club.

The group is believed to be called ChelseaDAO, and they could hope to buy a 10% stake in the club.

Around 20 'credible parties' have shown interest in buying the west London side, and up to 12 bidders are yet to have made their intentions known to the public.

The Raine Group are overseeing the sale of Chelsea and they have warned bidders that their first bids could be their last as the club are keen to progress with a quick sale.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed in his pre-match press conference for their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, via football.london, that he has not been paying any attention to rumours surrounding the takeover of the club.

"I am not involved, zero. I am informed from time to time, but as you know we have a tight schedule so I'm happy not to be informed of every step and change in the process.

"That gives me the advantage to focus on the football and things I can influence."

