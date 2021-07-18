Marc Guehi Reveals his Emotions Following 'Big Decision' to Leave Chelsea for Crystal Palace

The defender has been talking about his decision to leave the Blues.

Crystal Palace new boy Marc Guehi has opened up on a 'big decision' to leave Chelsea and sign for the Eagles.

The 21-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the Eagles after rejecting a contract extension at Chelsea and the transfer has now been confirmed.

Speaking to the Crystal Palace club website, Guehi discussed the emotional decision.

The defender said: "It was a big decision for me (to make a permanent move) because I’ve been at Chelsea for such a long time, since the age of seven. Emotionally it was difficult after being at one place for such a long time and knowing that you wont be there."

The Ivory Coast born player was highly rated at Chelsea and had previously spent two loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Swansea City in the Championship.

Whilst the Blues were open to sending Guehi out on loan once more, the player did not want to stay as part of the loan army and instead opted for a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

Twitter: CPFC

Chelsea are set to receive at least £18 million for the player and have a sell-on clause and matching rights in the transfer.

Speaking on his time at Chelsea, Guehi continued: "Being at Chelsea really helped me in my development, getting better and helping myself excel.

"I said goodbye to everyone, to the coaches that coached me since I was young and the people that helped me get to this stage. I’m extremely grateful for their help."

