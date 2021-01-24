Guus Hiddink urges Chelsea to give Frank Lampard time

Guus Hiddink is confident that Frank Lampard will turn it around at Chelsea with his job currently on the line in west London.

Chelsea's form of late has taken a nose-dive - five defeats in their last eight game has seen them drop into ninth position in the Premier League.

Lampard's men face Luton Town on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a welcome game for the Blues to try to kickstart their form in 2021.

Hiddink, who has previously been interim boss in west London on two occasions, is backing Lampard to succeed at Chelsea and says the Blues need to not panic and remain stable.

"Frank is a very honest and direct person," Hiddink told the Mirror.

“He was such a big player for Chelsea, but he will ­understand that what you did as a player counts for very little when you become a manager.

“When you suffer some losses, then it is natural to ­become worried.

“But I don’t see Frank ­panicking in this situation. He is a very stable person who believes totally in himself.

“He is also very honest and very direct. Every coach wants to be given time to put their ideas in place – and it is even more important when you are young.

“Frank has proved himself. He did a good job in his first appointment at Derby and in his first season at Chelsea he ­qualified for the Champions League.

“He is going through a difficult time at the moment, but this is when things have to remain stable.”

Hiddink took Chelsea to FA Cup glory in 2009 after taking over from Luis Felipe Scolari, then returned to Stamford Bridge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December 2016.

"Working with Frank, I recognised very quickly that I had a player who had all the qualities to go on to become a top coach," Hiddink added. "Off the pitch, he is a good person; on the pitch, he was always one of the most intelligent players.

“Tactically, he was very clever. As a coach, in my opinion, you need one or two players who are capable of ­recognising how you want the rest of the squad to work in terms of training and preparation.

“Frank was always one of the players I spoke to in the days leading up to a game to help me get my thoughts across to the squad.

“You see managers standing on the side, waving their hands at their players and shouting instructions.

“But, for me, the plan had to be put in place in the days ­before the game – and when I spoke to Frank about what I wanted, he was always able to understand.

“That, for me, is the sign of a ­footballer who can move into ­coaching.

“I respect Frank so much. I valued him as a big player and a big person.”

