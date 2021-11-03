'I Had a Tough Time' - Hakim Ziyech Admits to Chelsea Struggles After Malmo Win

Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Hakim Ziyech Admits Chelsea Struggles After Malmo Win

    Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has admitted to struggling at the club despite his goal in his side's win over Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night. 

    The Moroccan scored the only goal of the game for the Blues in their 1-0 win, tapping the ball in from close range after a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

    Victory away from home in Sweden means Chelsea are one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition as they look to continue the defence of their European crown. 

    Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Ziyech admitted he has  struggled to return to his top form, as he said: "I have had some hard times behind me, I haven't really recovered fully from it. 

    "I work every day hard on it. I always believed in myself and things what I can do on the pitch."

    Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession and chances throughout the first half of the game, but were unable to truly test the Malmo defence.

    However as the match approached the hour mark, Hudson-Odoi sent a fantastic cross towards the back post, where Ziyech arrived in space to tap it in and give his side the lead.

    He also added: "I know what I can do and where my highest level is. 

    "I had a tough time with injuries and finding my level again. I have struggled to get into rhythm again but you have to work hard for it."

    Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

