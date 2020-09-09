Frank Lampard will be without new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell for their opening game of the Premier League season on Monday against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea make the trip down to the south coast for their league opener, but will be without two of their new stars.

As per the Athletic, Ziyech [knee] and Chilwell [heel] won't be available as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Ziyech could have to wait a couple of weeks before he makes his competitive debut for the Blues, while Chilwell continues to build up his fitness after missing the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Moroccan came off in the friendly against Brighton over a week ago, which Lampard described as 'a little twist to the knee that will be looked at'.

Christian Pulisic could feature for the Blues against the Seagulls as he is set to train with the squad on Wednesday, while Kai Havertz is on course to make his Chelsea debut after he has settled in well to life in England.

Whether Thiago Silva will feature or not is unclear as he will train with the squad on Thursday for the first time since joining, after he landed in England on Tuesday for the first time since joining the club.

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September in their opening game of the Premier League season, and it is live on Sky Sports.

