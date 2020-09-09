SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

New Chelsea signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell to miss start of the season against Brighton

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will be without new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell for their opening game of the Premier League season on Monday against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea make the trip down to the south coast for their league opener, but will be without two of their new stars.

As per the Athletic, Ziyech [knee] and Chilwell [heel] won't be available as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea-friendly-health-virus (1)

Ziyech could have to wait a couple of weeks before he makes his competitive debut for the Blues, while Chilwell continues to build up his fitness after missing the end of the 2019/20 campaign. 

The Moroccan came off in the friendly against Brighton over a week ago, which Lampard described as 'a little twist to the knee that will be looked at'.

Christian Pulisic could feature for the Blues against the Seagulls as he is set to train with the squad on Wednesday, while Kai Havertz is on course to make his Chelsea debut after he has settled in well to life in England.

Whether Thiago Silva will feature or not is unclear as he will train with the squad on Thursday for the first time since joining, after he landed in England on Tuesday for the first time since joining the club. 

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday 14 September in their opening game of the Premier League season, and it is live on Sky Sports. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic in contention for Chelsea to face Brighton in Premier League opener

Christian Pulisic could feature for Chelsea in their opening game of the 2020/21 Premier League season against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday.

Matt Debono

Rennes captain hints that Edouard Mendy will join Chelsea this summer

Rennes captain Damien Da Silva has hinted that Chelsea target Edouard Mendy will leave the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi confirms he is set to join Crystal Palace on loan

Michy Batshuayi confirms he will join Crystal Palace on loan for 2020/21 season

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 at Chelsea next season

Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea, which is currently occupied by Fikayo Tomori.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva heads to London for first time since Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed

Thiago Silva and his family are flying to London for the first time since the Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed.

Matt Debono

Michy Batshuayi to extend Chelsea contract before joining Crystal Palace on loan

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is set to sign a new one-year contract at the club before heading to Crystal Palace on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz will 'almost certainly' start for Chelsea in Premier League opener vs Brighton

Kai Havertz is reportedly 'almost certain' to start for Chelsea in their Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion next Monday.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Chelsea could end up paying £25M for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the fee in which the Blues could end up paying has been revealed.

Matt Debono

'Expectations are going to go up hugely next year' at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has accepted that expectations will increase next season following their bumper summer transfer window.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United will 'take good care' of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu, says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades will look after Ethan Ampadu who joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono