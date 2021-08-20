Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante Hand Chelsea Double Injury Boost Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Chelsea could welcome back Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante against Arsenal on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

The pair were absent during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Ziyech was forced off in the first-half of the UEFA Super Cup triumph with a shoulder problem, while Kante picked up a problem also which left them out of the side last weekend.

But the duo could be ready to return to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon which provides Tuchel with a welcome boost as they look to make it two wins from two at the start of the season.

Tuchel offered an update in his pre-match press conference on Friday and says a decision will be made on Saturday after the final training session, but the signs looks positive.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Hakim and N’Golo are in training and did everything until yesterday to be in training today, and had no problems," said Tuchel.

"We need another more physical and intense training session with them and the team to decide after the training session at 11. It seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."

However Christian Pulisic is out of the trip to Arsenal due to testing positive for Covid-19.

"Christian is unfortunately easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he was not in training and not available for the game."

