Hakim Ziyech breaks silence after sustaining hamstring injury

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has spoken for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury against Leeds United on Saturday.

The 27-year-old came off in the first-half after sustaining a hamstring problem during the 3-1 win, which saw the Blues extend their unbeaten run.

Ziyech suffered a similar injury against Brighton prior to the season starting and Chelsea will be hoping it isn't too serious.

Ziyech has taken to Instagram for the first time since his injury and reflected on the win and hopes to return soon.

"Great team win. See you soon," wrote Ziyech.

Frank Lampard provided an injury update and says they will assess his injury over the next couple of days.

"It's the hamstring. He felt it go so we will have to find out what degree it is over the next couple of days."

