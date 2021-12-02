Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Deserve Top Spot in Premier League After Watford Victory

Author:

Hakim Ziyech believes Chelsea deserve to be currently top of the Premier League.

Chelsea lead the way after 14 matches on 33 points, one point ahead of Manchester City in second place, and two in front of Liverpool in third. 

Thomas Tuchel's ensured they stayed top after narrowly edging past Watford 2-1 on Wednesday night at Vicarage Road.

They were well below their best but Mason Mount and Ziyech ensured Chelsea 'stole', in the words of Tuchel, all three points against the Hornets to clinch another victory.

imago1008392605h

Ziyech reflected on Chelsea's position and result post-match and believes being top sends out a good message. 

He told the official Chelsea website: "You can see from the beginning that even when we found it difficult, we never quit.

"We were always trying to find the spaces and we knew our moment would come. That’s also one of the strengths of this team because no matter if we play good or bad, we always find a way to score.

Read More

"During a season, you know you can’t always play good but the most important thing when you don’t is to win the games and today was a good example of that. It’s always good to stay top of the table and I think we also deserve to stay there right now."

imago1008392745h

The 28-year-old came on from the bench to net the winner proving Tuchel's decision making to bring him on to make a difference right.

Ziyech added: "This is one of the reasons why the coach brought me on so I have to be happy to score that decisive goal.

"It was a difficult game from the beginning, not easy from the first minute, and it was not our best day but the most important thing is we got three points. All the other stuff is better to forget."

