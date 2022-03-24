Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Focused on Football Amid Sale Speculation

Hakim Ziyech has stated that the Chelsea squad remain focused on their football amid speculation surrounding the sale of the Club.

Roman Abramovich listed Chelsea for sale on March 2 and was later sanctioned by the UK Government and the European Union.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand App, Ziyech opened up on the feeling around the squad during uncertain times.

He said: "To be honest our group has always been close. These things are not in our hands, there's nothing we can do about it. We only focus on what we can do, winning our games and performing well.

"That's our main focus at this point. All the other stuff, yeah you can discuss or whatever but it doesn't change anything."

Off-the-field there is much uncertainty around who will take over from Abramovich but on the pitch it has been business as usual.

Chelsea have won six matches in a row, with Thomas Tuchel's side impressing despite the uncertainty surrounding the Club.

Raine Group set a deadline for Friday for bids to be submitted and are now assessing the proposals before naming a shortlist of potential buyers who can then improve on their offers.

They will then be reviewed, and a decision on who has won the race to be the preferred bidder could be decided in the second week of April.

Once Raine and Chelsea have selected their preferred bidder, they will go to the Government for approval to get a new licence to allow a sale to go ahead, before undergoing the final Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test to seal a takeover.



It remains to be seen as to who will buy Chelsea but Ziyech will be hoping that he and his teammates can keep up their fine performances as Chelsea are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophies this season.

