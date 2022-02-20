Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Still Have Four Trophies to Win This Season

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech believes his side still have four trophies to win this season. 

The Blues man was on hand to secure a crucial three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, scoring late on in a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park. 

His side have already won two trophies so far in the current campaign, beating Villarreal in the Super Cup final in August, before lifting the Club World Cup last weekend against Palmeiras. 

imago1009984547h

Speaking to the media after the win in south London against Palace, Ziyech revealed his side's aims for the remaining months of the season.

"In the end it is all about results. Of course it is hard but that is why you play football, to win trophies. That is what we are trying to do, won two already this season and still four to go."

Read More

The Moroccan's goal on the road was his seventh of the campaign so far, as well as his sixth in the Premier League since he joined in the summer of 2020.

He has now scored in three consecutive league games, previously netting against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

imago1009991031h

Ziyech thought he had opened the scoring with around 15 minutes to go at Selhurst Park but his close range finish was ruled out via VAR due to an offside in the buildup.

However in the 89th minute, he was able to volley home through the legs of Jack Butland from Marcos Alonso's left sided cross to seal the win for his side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010014922h
News

'Four to Go' - Hakim Ziyech Highlights Chelsea's Trophy Ambitions

By Rob Calcutt
1 minute ago
imago1009992873h
News

'Same Attacking Structure' - Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea System Not Cause of Romelu Lukaku's Lack of Touches

By Rob Calcutt
31 minutes ago
imago1009992900h
News

Andreas Christensen Addresses 'Mentally Draining' Recent Weeks for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
pjimage (2)
News

Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Provides Positive Ankle Injury Update

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Remaining Calm as Chelsea Overcome Struggles to Beat Crystal Palace

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009985000h
News

Hakim Ziyech Continues Impressive Chelsea Away Premier League Goalscoring Record

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1010003678h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Survive Pressure Amid Recent Struggles

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
pjimage (1)
News

'Things to Improve' - Thomas Tuchel Demands Premier League Consistency From Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago