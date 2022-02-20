Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea Still Have Four Trophies to Win This Season

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech believes his side still have four trophies to win this season.

The Blues man was on hand to secure a crucial three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, scoring late on in a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

His side have already won two trophies so far in the current campaign, beating Villarreal in the Super Cup final in August, before lifting the Club World Cup last weekend against Palmeiras.

Speaking to the media after the win in south London against Palace, Ziyech revealed his side's aims for the remaining months of the season.

"In the end it is all about results. Of course it is hard but that is why you play football, to win trophies. That is what we are trying to do, won two already this season and still four to go."

The Moroccan's goal on the road was his seventh of the campaign so far, as well as his sixth in the Premier League since he joined in the summer of 2020.

He has now scored in three consecutive league games, previously netting against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ziyech thought he had opened the scoring with around 15 minutes to go at Selhurst Park but his close range finish was ruled out via VAR due to an offside in the buildup.

However in the 89th minute, he was able to volley home through the legs of Jack Butland from Marcos Alonso's left sided cross to seal the win for his side.

