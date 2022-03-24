Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Comments on How he Has Adapted to Chelsea's System

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has commented on how he has had to adapt to his side's system. 

The Blues man joined the club from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and he has been able to score important goals ever since. 

He has had to adapt to the new system brought in upon the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel, who joined in January 2021. 

imago1010743321h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Ziyech spoke on how he has had to adapt to the changes and how he has improved as a result.

"I think I had a bit more problems than most of the players because I never used to play in a back five. I needed some time. 

"I took that time to adapt, learn from it, to improve. If you see me now it's much better."

He also spoke on how the German boss has implemented his ideas into the side which have proven to be successful thus far, saying: "He has a clear idea what he wants, how we want to play.

imago1009380789h

"He's bringing that to the group in a really good way. In defending wise we all have our responsibility and attacking we have our freedom to find spaces & create chances."

The Moroccan also commented on his side's focus on football, despite the matters surrounding the club off the pitch.

"To be honest our group has always been close. These things are not in our hands, there's nothing we can do about it. We only focus on what we can do, winning our games and performing well.

"That's our main focus at this point. All the other stuff, yeah you can discuss or whatever but it doesn't change anything."

imago1010479508h (3)
