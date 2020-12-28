NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Hakim Ziyech could be fit for Chelsea's clash against Manchester City

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Hakim Ziyech could be available for Chelsea against Manchester City on Sunday should their game go ahead, Frank Lampard has confirmed. 

The 27-year-old has been out nursing a hamstring injury picked up at the start of the month in the 3-1 win against Leeds United.

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (45)

It was hoped that Ziyech would return for Arsenal on Boxing Day but Lampard is yet to welcome him back into the side.

However, following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday, Lampard confirmed that Ziyech could be fit for Manchester City's visit to Stamford Bridge.

"There is a possibility he could be fit for Manchester City if it goes ahead on Sunday. I will know that later in the week, but he is certainly progressing to the point where he is very close to fitness."

Manchester City have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad and Sunday's game is in jeopardy after their match against Everton was postponed.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (16)
News

Frank Lampard discusses COVID outbreaks at Man City & Morecambe

arsenal-v-chelsea-premier-league (21)
News

Frank Lampard confirms Reece James has 'hamstring issue'

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (9)
News

Hakim Ziyech could be fit for Chelsea's clash against Manchester City

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (14)
News

'He was really bright' - Lampard praises Pulisic's performance against Aston Villa

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (9)
News

Frank Lampard: Nobody let me down in 1-1 Aston Villa draw

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (5)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (4)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)
News

Chelsea's FA Cup third round opponents Morecambe suffer COVID outbreak

tomori 1
Opinions

Fikayo Tomori: What's gone wrong for the centre-back?