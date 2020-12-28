Hakim Ziyech could be fit for Chelsea's clash against Manchester City
Hakim Ziyech could be available for Chelsea against Manchester City on Sunday should their game go ahead, Frank Lampard has confirmed.
The 27-year-old has been out nursing a hamstring injury picked up at the start of the month in the 3-1 win against Leeds United.
It was hoped that Ziyech would return for Arsenal on Boxing Day but Lampard is yet to welcome him back into the side.
However, following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday, Lampard confirmed that Ziyech could be fit for Manchester City's visit to Stamford Bridge.
"There is a possibility he could be fit for Manchester City if it goes ahead on Sunday. I will know that later in the week, but he is certainly progressing to the point where he is very close to fitness."
Manchester City have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad and Sunday's game is in jeopardy after their match against Everton was postponed.
