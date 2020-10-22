SI.com
Hakim Ziyech: Deal to join Chelsea in £33M transfer was completed in 10 days - Frank Lampard's influence in move revealed

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard played an important part in Hakim Ziyech's move to Chelsea which was completed in 10 days, admitted the Blues winger. 

Ziyech joined up with his teammates this summer after a transfer was agreed with Ajax for the Moroccan back in February after the January transfer window. 

He penned a five-year-deal in west London in a deal worth an initial £33.3 million, and became Lampard's first signing of the summer. 

(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old revealed the influence of the Chelsea boss in him deciding to join the Blues and admitted his transfer was a quick process.

"We spoke on the phone and the way he was talking about the game of football was the most important thing for me at that time,’ said Ziyech on Lampard's impact on him joining the club. 

"I come from Ajax and there we like to play football so we spoke about that and his idea of the game. After that, it was clear for me and clear that he trusted me

"I had my options open and it was already clear that I would leave in the summer, but not clear where I would go. In January, we spoke with the club and at that point Ajax didn’t want to sell me but after the winter window it all happened really fast and everything was done in 10 days."

----------

