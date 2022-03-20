Hakim Ziyech was pleased Chelsea could reach Wembley for a second time this season after they claimed a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old scored their second of the evening at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, cutting in from the right-hand side to strike his effort from distance into the bottom corner past Joe Lumley.

Romelu Lukaku put Chelsea ahead after 15 minutes, finishing off a well-worked team goal, tapping in Mason Mount's fine cross from inside the six-yard box.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It was FA Cup delight again for the Blues, who also kept their first clean sheet of their cup campaign this season.

A successful win for Thomas Tuchel and the club who now head into the international break following six consecutive wins in all competitions since the Carabao Cup final defeat at the end of February.

What Hakim Ziyech said

"It's a good day for myself, of course, and for the team as well. We go back to Wembley, that's the most important thing. We move on," reflected Ziyech to Chelsea TV at the Riverside.

"In this kind of game it's always important to score early. If you don't score in the first half or the beginning of the game, they start believing in it. It will then a difficult afternoon.

"We finished it quite early in the first half. Of course they had some moments where you could maybe think they could come back. But in the overall game we didn't have a lot of trouble.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Even in the second half, we had a couple of good moments to make it 3-0, but we didn't. In the end, 2-0 is good enough to go to Wembley."

On his goal, he added: "It started good on the left. We switched side on the right moment. Azpi made the run behind me, I had two options and I found the space. Without thinking I thought I've got to shoot and it went in. It was a perfect goal.

"I've been impressed (with the team). We've played in so many competitions, we always stood there, always ready, and always make it come through over 90 minutes."

"We as a team, how difficult the situation is, we always finish the job. We can be proud of that and after the break too, look forward to what is coming."

