Hakim Ziyech delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of Champions League success

Hakim Ziyech believes anything can happen now Chelsea are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Chelsea booked their place in the last-eight after a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night against Atletico Madrid, to head through with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Ziyech was given the nod by Thomas Tuchel and rewarded the German after he put the Blues ahead in the 34th minute with a finish from close range.

They are now in Friday's draw where they can face the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But Ziyech has said that Chelsea have every chance of European success this season.

He told the official Chelsea website: "We are in a good way and we need to keep improving and play like this, and I am sure then it will be a good season.

"In Champions League you never know what can happen. The most important thing is we all know we give our best in all the rounds and every game we play, and that is the only thing we can do. In the end we will see but of course if you are still in it, you have to try to go forward and that is what we do."

Head coach Thomas Tuchel also echoed the Moroccan's thoughts and believes nobody wants to play the Blues as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

He said: "We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible. We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere."

