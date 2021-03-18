NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Hakim Ziyech delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of Champions League success

Author:
Publish date:

Hakim Ziyech believes anything can happen now Chelsea are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Chelsea booked their place in the last-eight after a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night against Atletico Madrid, to head through with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Ziyech was given the nod by Thomas Tuchel and rewarded the German after he put the Blues ahead in the 34th minute with a finish from close range. 

1001435087

They are now in Friday's draw where they can face the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid. 

But Ziyech has said that Chelsea have every chance of European success this season.

He told the official Chelsea website: "We are in a good way and we need to keep improving and play like this, and I am sure then it will be a good season. 

"In Champions League you never know what can happen. The most important thing is we all know we give our best in all the rounds and every game we play, and that is the only thing we can do. In the end we will see but of course if you are still in it, you have to try to go forward and that is what we do."

Head coach Thomas Tuchel also echoed the Moroccan's thoughts and believes nobody wants to play the Blues as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

He said: "We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible. We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere."

For full details on the Champions League, click here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_30580817
News

Revealed: Chelsea have 13% chance of winning 2020/21 Champions League

sipa_30580817
News

Simulated Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea handed Real Madrid tie

sipa_32662217
News

Hansi Flick names the three Chelsea players Bayern Munich dreamed of signing

1001435094
News

Hakim Ziyech delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of Champions League success

sipa_32551659
Transfer News

Chelsea 'monitoring' out-of-contract Man City forward Sergio Aguero

sipa_32282743
Transfer News

Inter Milan eyeing move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

sipa_32010068
Transfer News

'No club is close or leading the race' to signing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland

sipa_30580817
News

Champions League draw details: Who Chelsea could face in quarter-finals & semi-finals