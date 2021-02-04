Hakim Ziyech delivers verdict on Frank Lampard's sacking & Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech is enjoying life under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea so far after the 'not nice' sacking of Frank Lampard last month.

The 27-year-old was brought to Chelsea by Lampard, but he was dismissed last week as Roman Abramovich ordered a managerial change following a poor run of result in the Premier League.

It was a sacking that divided opinion. Many wanted the Chelsea legend to be given time, while others acknowledged that a change had to be made in order for the Blues to climb back up the table to challenge for the Champions League spots.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tuchel has been in charge of the Blues for just over a week, and faces his biggest game yet on Thursday against Spurs in his first London derby.

And Ziyech reflected on the last 10 days around Chelsea of a manager leaving and a new man entering the building.

"It’s been good so far," said Ziyech on Tuchel's arrival. "We’ve had a good week. It’s not always nice when a manager leaves and a new one comes in but he’s brought his new ideas and everybody is excited to work under him.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"The training has been different and in the last two games our formation and playing style was different as well so he really has his own ideas about the game. For us, it’s important to adapt quickly to it, to focus on the games and to follow the information the coach is giving us so we play how he wants us to play."

