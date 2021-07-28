Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Hakim Ziyech Discusses Bournemouth Win in Pre-Season Friendly

The Moroccan played 45 minutes in the 2-1 victory.
Author:
Publish date:

Hakim Ziyech admitted that he enjoyed himself during Chelsea's pre-season friendly at the Vitality Stadium, when the Blues came out 2-1 winners against AFC Bournemouth.

The Blues came from a goal behind to beat the Championship side with youngsters Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo netting in the second half after Ziyech's withdrawal.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ziyech admitted that he is 'enjoying every moment on the pitch right now'.

d9ef01ba4a116a8d6d93c7f431d523fe

The midfielder said: "We are enjoying every moment on the pitch right now, especially with the crowd back in the stadiums. It was a nice evening.

"There was a lot of space, especially in the first half between the lines. I think we created a lot of chances in the first half, the only disappointment was that we didn’t score. That was the only thing but I think over the whole evening we had a good performance from everybody and we ended up winning 1-2."

1004472325

Thomas Tuchel, who is set to have a huge role in Ziyech's future, admitted that the win has made his job much easier and provided an update on the group.

The manager said: “The group is really like a group and it’s a pleasure to work with them. There’s different levels within the group but it’s nice to have a win as everything is easier. The next day is easier, it is easier to criticise and to keep on going.”

The Blues will face Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series in the last two pre-season friendlies, with Tuchel set to hand minutes to players from his Champions League winning squad who have returned from holiday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34311340
Transfer News

Report: Future Borussia Dortmund Chief Rules Out Erling Haaland Transfer Amid Chelsea Interest

0176cc95118493b620502a386de7f6b4
News

Marcos Alonso Says he Was 'Honoured' to Captain Chelsea Against Bournemouth

Ziyech 2
News

Hakim Ziyech Discusses Bournemouth Win in Pre-Season Friendly

pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Aside Significant Transfer Budget to Sign Striker This Summer

d9ef01ba4a116a8d6d93c7f431d523fe
News

Ziyech Discusses Games 'Everybody Wants to Play in' Ahead of London Derbies Against Arsenal & Tottenham in Mind Series

Rom1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Receive Blow After Tabling €130M Bid for Inter Milan Star Romelu Lukaku

1004472325
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech Provides Fitness Update Ahead of New Season With Chelsea

Tuchel cover 2
News

Thomas Tuchel on the Importance of Winning Matches in Pre-Season Following Bournemouth Victory