Hakim Ziyech Discusses Bournemouth Win in Pre-Season Friendly

Hakim Ziyech admitted that he enjoyed himself during Chelsea's pre-season friendly at the Vitality Stadium, when the Blues came out 2-1 winners against AFC Bournemouth.

The Blues came from a goal behind to beat the Championship side with youngsters Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo netting in the second half after Ziyech's withdrawal.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ziyech admitted that he is 'enjoying every moment on the pitch right now'.

The midfielder said: "We are enjoying every moment on the pitch right now, especially with the crowd back in the stadiums. It was a nice evening.

"There was a lot of space, especially in the first half between the lines. I think we created a lot of chances in the first half, the only disappointment was that we didn’t score. That was the only thing but I think over the whole evening we had a good performance from everybody and we ended up winning 1-2."

Thomas Tuchel, who is set to have a huge role in Ziyech's future, admitted that the win has made his job much easier and provided an update on the group.

The manager said: “The group is really like a group and it’s a pleasure to work with them. There’s different levels within the group but it’s nice to have a win as everything is easier. The next day is easier, it is easier to criticise and to keep on going.”

The Blues will face Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series in the last two pre-season friendlies, with Tuchel set to hand minutes to players from his Champions League winning squad who have returned from holiday.



