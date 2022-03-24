Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Discusses Return From Injury for Chelsea

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has opened up on his return from injury, stating that he is getting better every week as the Blues enter the business end of the season.

The Moroccan missed the Carabao Cup final defeat with injury but returned soon after and continued his fine form, most recently netting against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter final.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand App, Ziyech discussed his most recent injury and return.

imago1010743321h

On his fitness, he said:"I'm good, getting better every week. Getting back from injury of course, going well. Everything is fine.

"It's crazy, every time you're doing well you get an injury or something bad happens or whatever then you have to start over again. Right now I am on a good way. I had a good period behind me, trying to do that again."

The Moroccan continued to discuss how he is on the right track despite being frustrated with picking up injuries during his spell at Chelsea.

"With injuries it's always comes in a bad moment. The games are coming quickly. There is not a lot to work harder on. It starts always by yourself. I'm on the right track." 

imago1010787764h

Ziyech has been in impressive form this season and has bagged four goals and two assists in his 15 Premier League appearances during the campaign.

He is keen to push on and lift the FA Cup and Champions League this season, outlining his intentions to win silverware.

"We want to win the two cups we are still in. The league is not really realistic so what we really play for if you talk about trophies is the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League , of course," Ziyech concluded.

