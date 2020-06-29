Absolute Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech sends emotional Ajax farewell message ahead of Chelsea switch

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech has sent an emotional message to Ajax and their supporters with the Moroccan's exit imminent. 

He will leave Holland after four season after the 27-year-old agreed a transfer to Chelsea back in February. 

On July 1 Ziyech will officially become a Chelsea player after his pre-agreed switch and will join for a fee of £33.3 million plus add-ons.  

After four years he has recorded an impressive 48 goals and 82 assists in 165 appearances in all competition for the Dutch side and will bid farewell to his time in the Netherlands this week. 

Taking to social media to reflect on his memorable time with Ajax, he penned a message of appreciation.

"The last four years were amazing," he wrote on Instagram. "I don’t even know where to start for expressing how I’ve experienced this journey. 

"I guess making the Europa League final, making the Champions League semi-final, winning the Johan Cruijffschaal, winning the KNVB Beker, winning the Eredivisie and becoming football player of the year says enough about how beautiful these years were. 

"I want to thank everyone at Ajax for making this next step possible. You have all played a part in my progression over the last years. 

"I hope you are proud of that, at least I’m proud to have worn the jersey of the best team in the Netherlands. Until we meet again."

Ziyech was Chelsea's first signing of the summer after Frank Lampard also acquired Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, who will also arrive at the club on July 1. 

----------

