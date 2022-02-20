Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Enjoying Current Chelsea Form After Late Crystal Palace Winner

Hakim Ziyech's recent Chelsea form is allowing him to enjoy his football at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has come into his own since Thomas Tuchel switched the system to Ziyech's favourable 4-3-3 and 4-2-2-2 systems. 

Ziyech has three goals in as many league games, including netting the winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon as he slotted in at the back post in the 89th minute at Selhurst Park. 

imago1010005013h

The Chelsea winger has previously admitted his struggles and hope for an upturn in form in the capital, and he has now found it 18 months on after joining from Ajax.

He has all but cemented a starting spot for the Carabao Cup final next Sunday against Liverpool, proving how important he is to this Chelsea side and Tuchel right now. 

Read More

What Hakim Ziyech said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he admitted: "Yeah. (I am loving my football). The last couple of months I am in good shape, and I am enjoying playing football. I am trying to do my best and that is the most important."

imago1010014922h

He continued: "At this time, with a busy schedule, it is the most important to win games. It doesn’t really matter how. Of course, you want to play good football but it doesn’t always go that way.

"It was a difficult game, instead of a good game. There was not a lot of chances, we only had a small couple of chances. Of course, there was the goal that wasn’t allowed, but it was the best feeling to score in the last minute."

Tuchel also praised the Moroccan's performance and goal, adding: "He could score another one for a us, it was a good battle and was tough. We decided to play him on the far wing so it was a clear one on one with his opponent."

