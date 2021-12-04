'I'm Feeling Free and Fresh' - Hakim Ziyech Pleased to Return to Chelsea Side After Injury

Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Hakim Ziyech 'Enjoying' His Return to Chelsea After Injury

Author:

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has expressed his delight of returning to the side after a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Moroccan suffered a shoulder problem in the Super Cup final win against Villarreal in August and was unable to work his way back into the starting XI. 

However he has enjoyed a recent spell of strong performances, with his goal off the bench against Watford on Wednesday night proving to be the winner.

In an interview with Vaishali Bhardwaj, Ziyech gave his thoughts on his return to Thomas Tuchel's side after overcoming an injury obstacle from earlier in the season.

"Yeah I'm enjoying it. Of course I always want to be decisive with goals and assists. I had a rough time without me with the injury. 

"Since I've stopped playing with the brace, I feel free. It was tough to be honest.

"It still blocks your movement. Normally I'm used to being free in my body movements. This kind of thing holds me back. Since I'm not playing with the brace anymore, I'm feeling free and fresh."

In 14 appearances so far this season, Ziyech has scored three and assisted three in all competitions. He started both games against Juventus and Manchester United last week, before coming off the bench against Watford to earn his side three points.

The Moroccan has been linked with a move away from the club however as Barcelona are believed to be interested in acquiring his services, with a move only being possible if they fail to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

