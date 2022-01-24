Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Eyed Top Corner Strike Against Spurs in Chelsea Triumph

Hakim Ziyech has admitted that he eyed the top corner for his goal against Tottenham Hotspur as Chelsea came out 2-0 victors at Stamford Bridge.

The Moroccan opened the scoring before Thiago Silva sealed the three points in the London derby.

Speaking to BBC MOTD after the match, Ziyech revealed that he eyed the top corner before bagging against Spurs.

imago1009361740h (1)

He said: "I wanted it in the top corner but it always the question if it goes in!"

The 28-year-old continued to admit that he enjoyed the game and was pleased with how many chances his side created against their London rivals.

Read More

"The feeling of the game is amazing for us. I enjoyed it, it was a good game from us, created a lot of chances, playing good football and putting everyone in their strengths."

imago1009360267h

This comes after Thomas Tuchel was critical of his attack again Brighton and Hove Albion, as he said: "We had not enough chances for the ball wins, the movements, the opportunities that we could have had. We could have had many more chances if we played with better timing and precision. It is simply like this.

The Blues looked highly improved as the German switched to a four at the back formation for his team and there as an instant improvement of their attacking play.

Ziyech was enjoying his time, creating several chances as he combined well with the Blues attack before capping his fine performance with a goal.

imago1009359727h
