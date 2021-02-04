Hakim Ziyech 'fit and hungry' ahead of Spurs showdown

Hakim Ziyech has confirmed he is fit and ready for selection for Chelsea's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old missed Thomas Tuchel's first win in charge of the Blues on Sunday against Burnley on medical advice and the Blues not wanting to risk the Moroccan.

It was believed that Ziyech would return against Spurs and he has confirmed his availability ahead of the London derby in the north of the capital.

"I’m feeling good," said Ziyech. "I’m fit and of course I’m hungry as well. It wasn’t really an injury, more like game and training overloading. Sometimes you have to be smart and let the body relax. The coach did well, we spoke about it and we did that so now I’m ready.’

Ziyech has also delivered his verdict on what Chelsea expect on Thursday night after a goalless draw in the other meeting earlier this season at Stamford Bridge.

"I think you will see a Chelsea that attacks more and controls the game more. That’s what we’ve tried to do in the last two games, to play with possession and from there try to attack a lot.

"When we played them last time, it was against a team that really played on the counter with quick people on the sides but really staying compact so there was not a lot of space for us. It then is the job to keep the ball and let the ball do the work, move it quick and in the end spaces will come."

Chelsea could be without Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma though against Jose Mourinho's side due to the pair having to pull out of training on Wednesday.

