Frank Lampard provides major Hakim Ziyech injury update

Hakim Ziyech injury latest: Chelsea hoping maximum two weeks out

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Frank Lampard has provided the latest on Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury following his scan on Monday.

Ziyech came off at the weekend in the 3-1 victory against Leeds United with a hamstring injury and was set for a scan on Monday. 

Lampard said the initial feeling was that it wasn't 'too bad' but they had to wait for the results of the scan. 

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (22)

After the Champions League match against Krasnodar, Lampard provided an update in how the scan went and also on the fitness of Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

"Both players are hopefully going to be fit in around 2 weeks, I think that's positive."

This could see the duo back in time for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash against Arsenal. 

