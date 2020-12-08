Frank Lampard provides major Hakim Ziyech injury update

Frank Lampard has provided the latest on Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury following his scan on Monday.

Ziyech came off at the weekend in the 3-1 victory against Leeds United with a hamstring injury and was set for a scan on Monday.

Lampard said the initial feeling was that it wasn't 'too bad' but they had to wait for the results of the scan.

After the Champions League match against Krasnodar, Lampard provided an update in how the scan went and also on the fitness of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"Both players are hopefully going to be fit in around 2 weeks, I think that's positive."

This could see the duo back in time for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash against Arsenal.

