Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech is looking ahead to his side's Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Blues have progressed to the last eight of the competition courtesy of their 4-1 aggregate win against Ligue 1 side Lille in the knockout stages.

They will now face Madrid, whom they beat in the semi-finals of the tournament last season as Chelsea went on to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of the game, Ziyech shared his thoughts on the upcoming test against the La Liga giants.

"It’s a totally different situation from last year, a different atmosphere, a different time. They’ve (Real Madrid) also improved as a squad, with some young players as well, so it’s a totally different game than last year.

"We know how difficult it can be against Real Madrid. We played them in the semi-final last year and now we play them in the last eight, and there will be a crowd back.

"So the motivation will be different, the discipline should be different, but the most important thing is that you must enjoy it.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

"Those kind of games – if you don’t enjoy them, you’d better choose another sport because these are the games you dream of. It will be a hard game, a physical game, a mind game, but one to enjoy from the first minute to the last."

The first leg of the tie will be held at Stamford Bridge, with second leg taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu in less than a week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube