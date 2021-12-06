Hakim Ziyech Makes Honest Admission About 'Sincere' Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has made an honest admission about his manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Moroccan has seen an increase in game time in recent weeks as he impressed off the bench, bagging goals against Malmo and Watford.

Speaking to Tribal Football, Ziyech spoke honestly about his manager as he praised the German.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

When asked about Tuchel, Ziyech said: “It's as a player and coach should have. If there's anything he'll tell you. And if he finds something, he says it too. You don't always have to agree, of course.

"From the moment he came in he has been sincere. Whether it's in my favour or not, I'd rather you be sincere than try to do it some other way. He has always been sincere and I appreciate that more than you do it any other way."

It is clear that the pair share a strong relationship, with Tuchel previously heaping praise on Ziyech.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

“I like him," responded Tuchel to Ziyech's recent form.

"I can feel it. He feels better now, it took him a long time. He was always very ambitious. With his shoulder injury I could feel the 100% he could give was not the 100% of his top level."

Ziyech will be hoping to push on and keep his place in the Chelsea line-up as they compete on all fronts this season.

