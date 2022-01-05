Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Makes Honest Admission That Chelsea 'Forgot to Finish' Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech had made an honest admission that his side 'forgot to finish the match' as the Blues came out 2-0 victors against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Moroccan was voted Man of the Match by Sky Sports after a fantastic performance on the right hand-side.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel said that his side forgot to finish the match as Chelsea had several chances to extend the scoreline.

He said: "We forgot to finish the game. We had a lot of chances today but there is a game on next week and hopefully we get the job done there.

"We knew they would come and make mistakes and they did. Before half-time we got the second one and had a good feeling in the dressing room. We could've got more in the second-half but we didn't."

The Moroccan, who remained at Chelsea after missing out on his country's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, continued to explain his role in the side.

"(My role) was a bit different from usual but I think overall it was a good performance. We have to keep performing like this," he said

Ziyech will be hoping to see an increase in his game time from this point on as he looks to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea.

If he continues to perform as well as he did on Wednesday night, he will earn his start for the upcoming fixtures.

