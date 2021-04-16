Hakim Ziyech makes Thomas Tuchel admission following Frank Lampard sacking

Hakim Ziyech has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea, but the Moroccan playmaker says he is working hard to get back to his best and insists he is very happy under Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with big expectations from Ajax, but injuries and a lack of form have been a constant issue for the Moroccan.

Ziyech has started just four of Chelsea’s 12 league games under the German and only featured for four minutes across both legs of the Blues’ Champions League quarter-final triumph over Porto.

Speaking on his struggles and life under Tuchel, Ziyech told Chelsea’s Unscripted show: ‘It’s different, different than we’d had the last six months [under Frank Lampard]. He’s bringing his own vision.

"I think his statistics say it all, so it goes well for everybody. We are doing what we have to do and winning a lot of games, we’re playing good football. So, I think everybody at the club is happy with his journey here.

"Before I came, I had been out for seven months mostly. I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So, the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time.

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

He added: "It’s always about believing in yourself. Of course, you have some points where some things worry you, but you have to be mentally stronger.

"I’m still learning every day to be mentally stronger. I’m always thinking that things happen for a reason, that something better will come after that time. I always believed in that and have that mindset and the only thing I can do is try to stay calm and work as hard as I can."

Ziyech has so far struggled to replicate his Eredivisie form in the Premier League, and as a result, has been unable to nail down a first-team spot under Tuchel, but the Moroccan has certainly shown flashes of quality and can still be a key player for the Blues.

