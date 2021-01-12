Hakim Ziyech named in FA Cup Team of the Round following display against Morecambe

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has featured in WhoScored's FA Cup Team of the Week after a match-winning display in the Blues' 4-0 win over Morecambe in the third-round.

The Moroccan wizard was at the heart of Chelsea's attack as Frank Lampard's side turned out to be too good for the League Two outfit.

Ziyech, still re-gaining his sharpness after returning from a hamstring injury, was heavily involved in two of Chelsea's four goals, setting up Callum Hudson-Odoi with an exquisite ball over the Morecambe defence, thumped into the back of the net by the 20-year-old.

Ziyech made a bright start to the tie, putting in a string of dangerous balls into the box for Timo Werner.

Just before half-time, the 27-year-old clipped an inch-perfect ball for Kai Havertz, who put it on a plate for Werner for him to end his goal drought.

Chelsea will now play Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 16 January, kicking off at 5.30pm [UK] time.

It had been originally been scheduled for Friday night but now the game has been pushed back a day due to a roll on effect of Aston Villa's game against Tottenham being postponed.

