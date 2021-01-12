NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Hakim Ziyech named in FA Cup Team of the Round following display against Morecambe

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has featured in WhoScored's FA Cup Team of the Week after a match-winning display in the Blues' 4-0 win over Morecambe in the third-round.

The Moroccan wizard was at the heart of Chelsea's attack as Frank Lampard's side turned out to be too good for the League Two outfit.

Ziyech, still re-gaining his sharpness after returning from a hamstring injury, was heavily involved in two of Chelsea's four goals, setting up Callum Hudson-Odoi with an exquisite ball over the Morecambe defence, thumped into the back of the net by the 20-year-old.

Ziyech made a bright start to the tie, putting in a string of dangerous balls into the box for Timo Werner.

Just before half-time, the 27-year-old clipped an inch-perfect ball for Kai Havertz, who put it on a plate for Werner for him to end his goal drought.

Chelsea will now play Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday 16 January, kicking off at 5.30pm [UK] time.

It had been originally been scheduled for Friday night but now the game has been pushed back a day due to a roll on effect of Aston Villa's game against Tottenham being postponed. 

