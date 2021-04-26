Hakim Ziyech 'not in the right place' at Chelsea, says Van Basten

Hakim Ziyech has been told he's 'not in the right place' at Chelsea by former Dutch international Marco van Basten.

The 28-year-old scored Chelsea's winning goal at Wembley last weekend against Manchester City to send Thomas Tuchel's side into the FA Cup final next month with a 1-0 win over the set-to-be Premier League champions.

Ziyech played 77 minutes of their 0-0 draw against Brighton on Tuesday, before being benched and coming on for the final 15 minutes against West Ham on Saturday for his 19th league appearance of the season.

However, Tuchel has come under-fire by Dutch legend Van Basten who wasn't happy to see the Moroccan benched, which saw Timo Werner start and score against the Hammers.

As relayed by the Mail, Van Basten told Ziggo Sport "Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

'That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead.

'It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

