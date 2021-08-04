Hakim Ziyech on His Brace During Chelsea's Draw With Tottenham in Mind Series

Sports Illustrated home
Hakim Ziyech on His Goals During Chelsea's Draw With Tottenham in Mind Series

The Moroccan looked sharp.
Hakim Ziyech has spoken about his brace during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season.

The midfielder ends pre-season as Chelsea's top goalscorer, netting five times.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Ziyech has discussed his goals against the Blues' London Rivals.

When asked about the performance the 27-year-old said: ""It was a nice evening. From the beginning I enjoyed it. I think I showed in the performance that I was enjoying it."

Ziyech bagged a hattrick in a behind closed doors  friendly against Peterborough United at the start of pre-season and added to it with two brilliant goals against Tottenham.

The midfielder was a constant threat, cutting onto his left foot to unleash several shots and trouble the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Ziyech put Chelsea ahead 15 minutes in, carrying the ball towards the Spurs goal before unleashing a low driven shot into the bottom corner and added his second of the game in the second half, combining well with Marcos Alonso before smashing past Pierluigi Gollini for his second of the game.

Speaking on his goals the Moroccan said: "The second goal was a good combination and ended up in the net. The first one they lost it. Timo made a good run and made space for me to shoot. They were two good goals."

Next up for Chelsea is Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup as Ziyech looks forward to the 2021/22 season in Blue.

