Hakim Ziyech on What it's Like to Play With N'Golo Kante

The midfielder was full of praise for his teammate.
Author:
Publish date:

Hakim Ziyech has discussed what it is like to play with N'Golo Kante following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with London rivals Tottenham in the Blues' final match of pre-season.

Ziyech bagged a brace as Chelsea threw away a two goal lead in the Mind Series match.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ziyech was full of praise for his Chelsea teammate Kante.

The pair combined well to break the deadlock 20 minutes in. Kante stole the ball off Tottenham on the half-way line and his tackle found it's way to Ziyech, who ran forward with the ball before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner.

When asked what it is like to play with Kante, Ziyech replied: "When you have energy behind you, Kante covered all the problems in the back. If he doesn’t play it’s a strange feeling."

Kante put in a performance of the highest quality, often winning the ball back and showing promise with his dribbling higher up the pitch.

The French international is one of the frontrunnes for the Ballon d'Or after an impressive season in London last season.

Kante will be looking to keep up this form going into next season as Chelsea try to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons and push on to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Blues now face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, with the first trophy of the season up for grabs for Thomas Tuchel's side.

