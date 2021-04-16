Hakim Ziyech opens up on Chelsea struggles after difficult debut season

Hakim Ziyech believes he will eventually get to his best at Chelsea after a difficult first season in England since his switch from Ajax.

The 28-year-old made the move from Holland to England last summer but has failed to replicate the form he showed at Ajax in west London.

Ziyech has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring just four times, and has struggled to become a regular under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Despite this, Ziyech was quick to praise the German since his arrival in January which has seen the Blues restore their good form to come back into top four contention, and going strong in both the latter stages of the Champions League and FA Cup.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ziyech spoke openly on his struggles in England but is not ready to give up, despite being told he should leave the club this summer amid links with a move to Serie A.

"Before I came I had been out for seven months mostly," started Ziyech. "I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

He added: "It’s always about believing in yourself. Of course you have some points where some things worry you, but you have to be mentally stronger.

"I’m still learning every day to be mentally stronger. I’m always thinking that things happen for a reason, that something better will come after that time. I always believed in that and have that mindset and the only thing I can do is try to stay calm and work as hard as I can."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube