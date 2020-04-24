Hakim Ziyech confirms he will officially join Chelsea on July 1

Hakim Ziyech has confirmed he still plans to officially join Chelsea on July 1 despite the uncertainty around football following the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea agreed a £37 million deal with the Moroccan back in February which will see the 27-year-old make the switch to England in the summer.

But following the coronavirus, it remains unclear when the football season will resume after its suspension in early March.

The Premier League has yet to make a decision on the restart of the domestic season, whereas the Eredivisie have confirmed the season has been cancelled.

Ziyech's 2019/20 season is now over, as is his career at Ajax, and he believes he will still be joining Chelsea officially at the start of July.

"I really haven't been serious about that for a second," Ziyech told AD.

"I think my signature is under the contract and so yes, on July 1, I will be a Chelsea player. I never had any other thought.

Hakim Ziyech holding the ball off of Jorginho at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

"In any case, the question is when the countries will really open again and I can safely start there. And then there is indeed the decision on the league that is played there. But I have no influence on that, I will see it all by then."

Ziyech admitted he is pleased to have already agreed his future prior to the outbreak which is set to affect clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

"Of course this clarity is very pleasant," said Ziyech. "Nobody knows exactly what will happen to the transfer market. Clubs will be more anxious to attract players for large transfer fees."

Clubs' activity in the transfer window is unclear. But Hakim Ziyech has one thing clear in his mind - joining Chelsea on July 1.

----------

