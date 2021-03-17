Hakim Ziyech pleased with 'important' goal during Chelsea's win against Atletico Madrid

Hakim Ziyech says Chelsea are happy following their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Chelsea sealed a 3-0 aggregate win to secure their place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Ziyech and a stoppage time finish from Emerson Palmieri to win 2-0 on the night in the second leg.

They dominated the two legs and Ziyech bagged Chelsea's first and his first home goal since joining, after tapping home from close range as Timo Werner squared it across the box following a counter-attack in the 34th minute.

It was comfortable evening for Thomas Tuchel's side who were in cruise control and now they await their opponents in the last eight.

Speaking to BT Sport post-match, Ziyech said: "Some difficult moments in the game but for most of the time we had it under control. It was an important goal and I had to wait a long time for it.

"It is always good when you go 1-0 up, especially when you make it by yourself. Timo's delivery was good as well.

"It was a bit like seeing how the game would go for 10 minutes and after that we had control. We did well.

"They didn't create a lot. We can be happy about the performance. Hopefully it will be a good opponent for the last eight."

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on Friday 19 March in Nyon.

