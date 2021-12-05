'He's Always Been Honest' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Thomas Tuchel's Influence at Chelsea

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has praised Thomas Tuchel for being 'honest' since he arrived at the club.

The Blues boss became manager in January this year, taking over from club legend Frank Lampard after a poor run of results.

Since arriving, Tuchel has guided Chelsea to their second ever Champions League title and a Super Cup, as well as ensuring his side are in the title race for this season's Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In an interview with Ziggo Sport via The European Lad on Twitter, Ziyech spoke about his relationship with the German boss and how he has been since joining.

"I have a good relationship with Tuchel. From the moment he stepped in the club he's been honest to me.

"Whether that was good or bad for me, at least he's always been honest. I appreciate this more than when a manager does it in a different way."

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax last summer and has made 54 appearances since then, scoring nine and assisting eight.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Moroccan appeared to struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League last season, but was on hand to score crucial goals at key parts of the campaign, including in the Champions League knockout stages against Atletico Madrid and the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

In the current campaign, Ziyech has enjoyed a recent spell of good form for the Blues, scoring twice and assisting four in his last eight appearances for the club.

He was able to set up Mason Mount for his goal in the 3-2 loss to West Ham.

