'The Crowd Was Amazing' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Malmo Fans After Chelsea Win

    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hakim Ziyech Praises Malmo Fans After Chelsea's Champions League Win

    Author:

    Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has praised the Malmo fans after his side's victory against them in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    The Blues were 1-0 winners away from home, with Hakim Ziyech's effort from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross being the only goal of the game. 

    Victory in Sweden means Chelsea are close to qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament as they look to continue the defence of their European crown. 

    malmo-ff-v-chelsea-fc-group-h-uefa-champions-league (6)

    Read More

    Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Ziyech commented on the influence that the home crowd had on the match, as he said: "It was a difficult game. 

    "They didn't give us that much space as we had in the first game at home and they are playing with their crowd. They give always a boost for them. They made it difficult for us."

    Chelsea dominated the first half with the majority of the possession and chances, but they were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

    Ziyech found the breakthrough with the match heading towards the hour mark as Hudson-Odoi's cross from the right aimed for the far post was met by the Moroccan, who tapped it in from close range.

    sipa_35774786

    He also spoke to the official Chelsea website, adding: "They are not for us but as a neutral supporter, the crowd was amazing. 

    "It makes it difficult for us but it's also nice after the time we've been through to have crowds in the stadium again."

    Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

