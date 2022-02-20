Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has praised his teammate Marcos Alonso for his 'brilliant' assist against Crystal Palace.

The Blues beat the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with Ziyech scoring the only goal late on in the game.

It was his seventh goal of the season so far, and it was enough to secure a crucial three points for his side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Moroccan had nothing but praise for Alonso and the role he played in the goal in south London.

"I think it was a brilliant ball to the far post. You always know if no one touches it, the ball could come down. All I had to do was be there, and shoot."

Conditions were difficult at Selhurst Park thanks to Storm Eunice, but Ziyech insisted it was not a reason to complain.

"It is difficult. It is not a reason to complain about, as players it is difficult to adapt every time to something new. That is what we have to do as players, take it as professionally as we can. That is what we are trying to do, at the end of the day it is all about results."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The win against the fellow London side means Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table after 25 games.

Ziyech had a goal ruled out for offside via VAR with around 15 minutes to go, but managed to get himself onto the scoresheet in the 89th minute.

Alonso sent a left sided cross towards the back post, with Ziyech then volleying home through the legs of Jack Butland.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube