Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Hakim Ziyech Praises Thomas Tuchel for How he Implements Ideas into Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has praised Thomas Tuchel for the way he implements his ideas into the side. 

The Blues' manager has been at the club since January 2021, making an instant impact at the west London club as they won the Champions League just four months into his tenure. 

He has also been able to bring more success since then, winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup this season. 

imago1010743321h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Ziyech lauded the German manager for the way he implements his ideas into the Chelsea team.

"He has a clear idea what he wants, how we want to play. He's bringing that to the group in a really good way. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"In defending wise we all have our responsibility and attacking we have our freedom to find spaces & create chances."

He also spoke on how the Blues remain focused on their football, despite matters of the pitch as he said: "To be honest our group has always been close. These things are not in our hands, there's nothing we can do about it. 

imago1009380789h

"We only focus on what we can do, winning our games and performing well.

"That's our main focus at this point. All the other stuff, yeah you can discuss or whatever but it doesn't change anything."

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the club and are set to announce a shortlist of bidders who will go through to the next stage of the takeover at some point this week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Bid for Chelsea to Not Make Raine Group Shortlist

By Rob Calcutt14 minutes ago
imago1010700196h
News

'All my Life I Have Wanted to Play' - Marcos Alonso Reveals Dream of Playing in La Liga

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Revealed as Preferred Bidder for Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt32 minutes ago
imago1010787764h
News

Hakim Ziyech Discusses Return From Injury for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041583874h
News

Woody Johnson Among Several to Not Make Raine Group Shortlist for Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Emerge as Preferred Bidder for Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010407043h
Transfer News

Antonio Rudiger Latest: No Decision to be Made Until After Chelsea Face Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Raine Make Shortlist Decision for Preferred Bidders

By Matt Debono2 hours ago