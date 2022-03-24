Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has praised Thomas Tuchel for the way he implements his ideas into the side.

The Blues' manager has been at the club since January 2021, making an instant impact at the west London club as they won the Champions League just four months into his tenure.

He has also been able to bring more success since then, winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup this season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Ziyech lauded the German manager for the way he implements his ideas into the Chelsea team.

"He has a clear idea what he wants, how we want to play. He's bringing that to the group in a really good way.

"In defending wise we all have our responsibility and attacking we have our freedom to find spaces & create chances."

He also spoke on how the Blues remain focused on their football, despite matters of the pitch as he said: "To be honest our group has always been close. These things are not in our hands, there's nothing we can do about it.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We only focus on what we can do, winning our games and performing well.

"That's our main focus at this point. All the other stuff, yeah you can discuss or whatever but it doesn't change anything."

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the club and are set to announce a shortlist of bidders who will go through to the next stage of the takeover at some point this week.

