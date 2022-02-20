Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Proves His Worth Away From Home Once Again After Crystal Palace Winner

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has proved his worth away from home in the Premier League once again for his side. 

The Blues man scored a late winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, having had a previous effort ruled out for offside via VAR.

Ziyech was able to volley home from Marcos Alonso's cross in the 89th minute and secure the three points for his side on the road. 

imago1009984547h

As per Squawka Football, five of the Moroccan's goals in the Premier League for Chelsea have come away from home.

His volley against Palace on Saturday was his sixth in the league since he joined in the summer of 2020, with the only goal in the division scored at home coming against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of January.

Ziyech's first in the league came against Burnley last season, followed by his effort from outside the box away at Manchester City.

The current campaign has seen him contribute more in the Premier League, with earlier goals against Watford and Brighton before his most recent two strikes.

imago1009991047h

Having returned from their Club World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates earlier in the week, Thomas Tuchel revealed his side were exhausted from their travels, and it showed against Palace.

The Blues struggled to really test their south London opponents until the later stages of the game.

Ziyech thought he had scored in the final 15 minutes of the match, but it was ruled out for an offside in the buildup.

He did eventually get onto the scoresheet though, volleying in from Alonso's left-sided cross with just a minute remaining.

imago1009985000h
