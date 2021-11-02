'It Was a Difficult Game' - Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Win Against Malmo

Skip to main content
    Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Win Over Malmo

    Author:

    Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has reacted to his side's win against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    The Moroccan was the only goalscorer in the Blues' 1-0 win in Sweden, as he tapped the ball in from the six yard area after a fantastic cross on the right from Callum Hudson-Odoi. 

    Victory away from home sees Chelsea take one step closer to qualification from their group as they continue the defence of their European crown. 

    malmo-ff-v-chelsea-fc-group-h-uefa-champions-league (6)

    Read More

    Speaking to the media after the match via Football.London, Ziyech commented on his side's performance, as he said: "It was a difficult game. 

    "They didn't give us that much space as we had in the first game at home and they are playing with their crowd. They give always a boost for them. They made it difficult for us."

    Chelsea enjoyed the majority of the possession throughout the first half, but were unable to fully test the Malmo defence.

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of the stars of the show again, with the midfielder enjoying some great spells of play right from kick off.

    The Blues finally found the breakthrough as the game approached the hour mark. Kai Havertz saw Hudson-Odoi's run down the right hand side, with the winger then proceeding to send a superb cross towards the back post, with Ziyech tapping the ball into the net.

    It was Chelsea's seventh consecutive win in all competitions, with their last loss coming against Juventus in Europe.

    They next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    More Chelsea Coverage

