Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has provided his verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Moroccan was named as Sky Sports' Man of the Match after an impressive creative performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ziyech discussed the performance.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He said: "It was a good performance from the team. A really strong first-half. The second-half went up and down. Overall it was a good performance, we got the job done."

"In the second-half we had bigger chances than they had. 2-0, we can be happy with that. I think we did good in the first-half especially. We got a quick 1-0 and that's what we wanted. We knew they would come and make mistakes and they did.

"Before half-time we got the second one and had a good feeling in the dressing room. We could've got more in the second-half but we didn't."

IMAGO / PA Images

Ziyech will hope that his performance is enough to keep him in the side, having missed out on Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations squad as he stays at Stamford Bridge in January.

The change of system to a back four saw Ziyech thrive as he was Chelsea's creative spark down the right hand-side, linking up well with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the second-half.

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday before the second leg of the Carabao Cup against Spurs next week.

