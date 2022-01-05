Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has provided his verdict on Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Moroccan was named as Sky Sports' Man of the Match after an impressive creative performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ziyech discussed the performance.

imago1008970826h

He said: "It was a good performance from the team. A really strong first-half. The second-half went up and down. Overall it was a good performance, we got the job done."

"In the second-half we had bigger chances than they had. 2-0, we can be happy with that. I think we did good in the first-half especially. We got a quick 1-0 and that's what we wanted. We knew they would come and make mistakes and they did. 

Read More

"Before half-time we got the second one and had a good feeling in the dressing room. We could've got more in the second-half but we didn't."

imago1008970194h

Ziyech will hope that his performance is enough to keep him in the side, having missed out on Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations squad as he stays at Stamford Bridge in January.

The change of system to a back four saw Ziyech thrive as he was Chelsea's creative spark down the right hand-side, linking up well with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the second-half.

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday before the second leg of the Carabao Cup against Spurs next week.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008970826h
News

Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Chelsea's Victory Over Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

1 minute ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta & Kai Havertz Injury Update After Spurs Win

3 minutes ago
imago1008970661h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

30 minutes ago
imago1008970891h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

32 minutes ago
imago1008970661h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Dominant Blues Seal First Leg Victory to Put One Foot in to Carabao Cup Final

32 minutes ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Tottenham Tie

2 hours ago
imago1008898285h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Test Positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago
imago1007587612h
Features/Opinions

'Lukaku Scores Today' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Tottenham

3 hours ago